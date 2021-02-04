My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 457,900 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the December 31st total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of My Size from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

MYSZ traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.52. 11,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,516. My Size has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18.

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. My Size had a negative return on equity of 206.80% and a negative net margin of 3,326.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that My Size will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

My Size, Inc develops and commercializes mobile device measurement solutions for e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel, and do it yourself industries in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSizeID, a parcel measurement application that allows customers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measure; and SizeIT, a smart measuring tape standard development kit that provides users with the ability to instantly measure objects with a quick movement of their mobile device.

