Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mueller Water Products updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $12.54. 16,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,617. Mueller Water Products has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MWA. Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore sold 12,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $150,684.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,578 shares in the company, valued at $150,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,495.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $381,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

