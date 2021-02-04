MU Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 2,840 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

MU Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,770 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.4% of MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. MU Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $243.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $245.09. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.37.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.