MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSG Networks Inc. is engaged in production and content development which comprised of sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+ as well as MSGNetworks.com and MSG GO. MSG Networks Inc., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSGN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSG Networks from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

NYSE:MSGN opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $931.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. MSG Networks has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $18.56.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $157.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.79 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 1,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 277,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 253,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSG Networks by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,254,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Company Profile

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

