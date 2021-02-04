MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $463.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $452.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays increased their price objective on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MSCI in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $416.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded MSCI from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $434.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $416.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 52 week low of $218.65 and a 52 week high of $455.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $427.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.75.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.17, for a total value of $1,060,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,890,262.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of MSCI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of MSCI by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

