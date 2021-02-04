MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Mitchell Jacobson Acquires 67,796 Shares

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $81.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,033,000 after acquiring an additional 372,059 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $19,092,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 50.0% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,266,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 122.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 286,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 157,811 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

