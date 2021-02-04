MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Down 12.8% in January

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the December 31st total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 462,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MRC Global by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 74,404 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter worth $63,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MRC Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MRC Global by 53.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 343,619 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the second quarter valued at $184,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $9.28. 19,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,416. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. MRC Global has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

