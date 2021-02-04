Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Short Interest Update

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 291,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $182.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,871. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.58. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

