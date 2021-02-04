Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Hits New 12-Month High at $930.00

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.15) and last traded at GBX 930 ($12.15), with a volume of 33613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($11.50).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £508.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 739.81.

In other Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 38 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 780 ($10.19) per share, for a total transaction of £296.40 ($387.25). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 211 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £1,599.38 ($2,089.60). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 717 shares of company stock valued at $594,642.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.