Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Hits New 12-Month High at $930.00

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.15) and last traded at GBX 930 ($12.15), with a volume of 33613 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($11.50).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £508.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 846.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 739.81.
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) Company Profile (LON:MAB1)
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.
