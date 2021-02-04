Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,296 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,588,735 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,642,000 after acquiring an additional 57,455 shares during the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.30. 12,864,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,677,836. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.87. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $184.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.15.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.