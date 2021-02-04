Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,323 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 33,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

In related news, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,627 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $426,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,127 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,825. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Paper stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.62. 3,339,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,032,892. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.09. International Paper has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $53.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.