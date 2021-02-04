Morris Retirement Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total value of $2,077,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,403,681.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,792 shares of company stock valued at $18,215,192. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $234.82. The company had a trading volume of 5,348,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

