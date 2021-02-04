Morris Prychidny Acquires 22,800 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) Director Morris Prychidny bought 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.15 per share, with a total value of C$26,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 488,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$561,893.45.

Morris Prychidny also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Morris Prychidny purchased 15,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,250.00.

TSE:NHK opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.97 and a one year high of C$2.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$62.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.71.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) (TSE:NHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (NHK.TO) Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. Its land position covers an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property that consists of the Colomac Gold Project in the Northwest Territories.

