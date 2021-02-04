Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) Hits New 52-Week High at $245.02

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $245.02 and last traded at $244.34, with a volume of 1242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.41.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.55. The company has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 31,144 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,643,015.20. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,030 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $3,625,005.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,644,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,451,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,831 shares of company stock worth $41,904,069. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

