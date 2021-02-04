Morgan Stanley Sells 1,076 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 124.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRBI opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $346.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Red River Bancshares news, insider Debbie B. Triche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,465,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,194 shares of company stock worth $262,556. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

