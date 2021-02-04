Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $70.60 on Thursday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $77.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $127.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,603 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,145.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

