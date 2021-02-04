Morgan Stanley Increases W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $405.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $401.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stephens initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.35. 639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,400. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $200.61 and a 1-year high of $427.90.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 18,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.79, for a total value of $7,632,842.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,110 shares in the company, valued at $20,637,706.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

