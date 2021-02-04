Morgan Stanley Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $26.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 29.54% from the stock’s current price.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

ON stock opened at $36.90 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,143 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 707,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,899 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,167,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,007,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

