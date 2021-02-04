Morgan Stanley Boosts Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Price Target to $25.00

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.16, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $189.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovalon news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $45,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,825.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $138,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,996 shares of company stock valued at $302,859 over the last three months. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 27.1% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,061,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovalon during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,702,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,638,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 175,499 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Inovalon by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 650,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 115,750 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Inovalon by 29.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 323,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,020 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

