Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $167.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $180.69.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

