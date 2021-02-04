Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AXON opened at $167.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $180.69.
About Axon Enterprise
