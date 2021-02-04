Mooncoin (MOON) Price Tops $0.0000

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 145.6% higher against the dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $7.50 million and $156.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00393514 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 48.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000130 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003680 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,426,366,597 coins. The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

