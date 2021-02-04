Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSE:MOG.B opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day moving average of $70.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 909.36 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Moog has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $706.90 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.