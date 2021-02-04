Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.82. Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 109,575 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$27.75 million and a PE ratio of -27.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.26.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa and South America. It explores for gold and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa Project that covers an area of 13,200 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

