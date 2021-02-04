Montecito Bank & Trust Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.0% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 74,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75. The company has a market capitalization of $411.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.21 and its 200 day moving average is $110.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

