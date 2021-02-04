MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.
MonotaRO Company Profile
MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.
