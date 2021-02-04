MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.60% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

Get MonotaRO alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MonotaRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of MONOY stock opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $20.06 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.28.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan, Korea, China, Indonesia, and internationally. It offers products for manufacturing, construction, and automotive industries. The company was formerly known as Sumisho Grainger Co, Ltd. and changed its name to MonotaRO Co, Ltd.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MonotaRO (MONOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MonotaRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MonotaRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.