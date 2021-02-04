Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,422.00

Monks Investment Trust (MNKS.L) (LON:MNKS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,422 ($18.58) and last traded at GBX 1,411.98 ($18.45), with a volume of 50380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,398 ($18.26).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,362.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,221.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32.

In related news, insider Belinda Richards bought 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,277 ($16.68) per share, for a total transaction of £19,882.89 ($25,977.12).

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

