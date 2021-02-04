Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stake Lifted by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 767,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $44,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,735,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,761,000 after purchasing an additional 432,182 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 48.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after buying an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,679,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,360,000 after buying an additional 266,104 shares during the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.99. 366,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,302. The company has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.88.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

