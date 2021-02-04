Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $9,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 623,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,813,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.91. 397,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,459,302. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $60.00.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

