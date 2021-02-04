Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, for a total transaction of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,401,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,188 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,985,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,997,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,637,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after buying an additional 813,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,853,000 after buying an additional 734,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.28. 7,581,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,459,302. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

