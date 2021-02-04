Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the December 31st total of 6,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of Momo stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.98. 384,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,324,938. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Momo has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Momo had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Momo will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Momo by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,795 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Momo by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 344,251 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Momo by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 436,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Momo by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 451,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 191,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.