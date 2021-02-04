Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Stock Price Up 7.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s stock price rose 7.6% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $12.76. Approximately 526,867 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 297,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Specifically, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,240,053.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 365,000 shares of company stock worth $3,691,900. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

MTEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $643.54 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 111.43% and a negative net margin of 428.65%. Research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,381 shares during the period. Caxton Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,122,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

