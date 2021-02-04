Molecular Templates (MTEM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ: MTEM) in the last few weeks:

2/1/2021 – Molecular Templates is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Molecular Templates was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Molecular Templates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/15/2021 – Molecular Templates was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,853. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $638.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 2.08.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,691,900. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Consonance Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at $18,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after purchasing an additional 268,381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molecular Templates by 261.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Molecular Templates by 42.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

