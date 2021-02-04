Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $121.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.43.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $7,185,485.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 111,552 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter worth $932,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 49.8% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.40. 241,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,625. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.80. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

