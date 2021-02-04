Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Gap Up to $22.60

Shares of Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.60, but opened at $24.95. Mohawk Group shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 20,092 shares.

MWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $699.26 million, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.