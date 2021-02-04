Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $37.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Mohawk Group traded as high as $32.23 and last traded at $32.17, with a volume of 10729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MWK. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sidoti began coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Mohawk Group alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $699.04 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 4.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $58.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.96 million. Mohawk Group had a negative net margin of 20.49% and a negative return on equity of 265.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.