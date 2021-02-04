Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Trading Up 6.7%

Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.65. Approximately 1,297,610 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,223,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

Several analysts recently commented on MOGO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Mogo in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mogo from $4.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.79.

The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

