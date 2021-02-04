Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Moderna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Moderna from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $165.86 on Monday. Moderna has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $185.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 468,667 shares of company stock worth $59,639,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.