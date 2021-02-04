Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.75). Moderna reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moderna.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.72.

Moderna stock opened at $165.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $185.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.87. The company has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a PE ratio of -102.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,810,797.84. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $864,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,667 shares of company stock valued at $59,639,825. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. State Street Corp grew its position in Moderna by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,583,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,813,000 after buying an additional 556,953 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,236,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,750,000 after purchasing an additional 412,616 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at about $26,923,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 414.5% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 277,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 465.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after purchasing an additional 222,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

