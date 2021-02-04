MMOCoin Market Capitalization Tops $129,531.97 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded 116.8% higher against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a market cap of $129,531.97 and approximately $22.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 105.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000219 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMOCoin (MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 117,411,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,510,002 tokens. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

MMOCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

