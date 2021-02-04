MKM Partners Boosts Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price upped by MKM Partners from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.65.

EA opened at $140.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $85.69 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $1,409,918.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock valued at $4,470,842. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Electronic Arts by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,927 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $92,195,000 after purchasing an additional 679,721 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $74,388,000 after purchasing an additional 649,316 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $346,042,000 after purchasing an additional 572,128 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,491,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

