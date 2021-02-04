(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of (MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded (MKGAY) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. AlphaValue upgraded (MKGAY) to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded (MKGAY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of (MKGAY) stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. (MKGAY) has a 12 month low of $32.53 and a 12 month high of $42.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate & Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

