Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,325,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 1,639,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,252.0 days.
OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$6.99 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile
Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.