Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,325,200 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the December 31st total of 1,639,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,252.0 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$6.99 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.92.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

