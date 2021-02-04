Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) Shares Gap Down to $51.10

Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) (LON:MTO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.10, but opened at $49.15. Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 1,131,234 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 43 ($0.56) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 46 ($0.60) target price on shares of Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Mitie Group plc (MTO.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 43 ($0.56).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.45. The stock has a market cap of £722.71 million and a P/E ratio of 13.81.

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security management, front of house, document management, employee vetting, and procius.

