Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Bruce L. A. Carter Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $430,020.00.

MRTX opened at $197.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.29. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 128,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,387,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 114,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $152.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.07.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

