MintCoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MINT)

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 49.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. MintCoin has a market cap of $935,903.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00055195 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000094 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MintCoin Profile

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

MintCoin Coin Trading

MintCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

