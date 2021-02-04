Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $642,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,826.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter.
About Millicom International Cellular
Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.
Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.