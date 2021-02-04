Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the December 31st total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the first quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $642,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,826.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 54,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,627 shares during the last quarter.

TIGO stock opened at $37.50 on Thursday. Millicom International Cellular has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.65.

About Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.