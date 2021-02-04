Milestone Resources Group Ltd Has $46.57 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 210.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,838 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 4.2% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $46,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $269.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $315.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.93 and its 200-day moving average is $206.68. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $254.39.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total value of $4,827,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock worth $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

