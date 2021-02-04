Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 33.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ MSBI opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The company has a market capitalization of $453.26 million, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

