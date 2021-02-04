Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

MBCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Middlefield Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Middlefield Banc from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.80. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.12). Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that Middlefield Banc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $27,230.00. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 122.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,130,000. 35.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

