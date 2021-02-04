Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mid Penn Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $33.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.19 million.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $22.45 on Wednesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 359.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 204.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 40.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.45%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

